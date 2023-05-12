Oilers watch party in Rogers Place is almost sold out ahead of Game 5

Nothing beats a Friday night Oilers game and tickets are selling fast for the watch party in Rogers Place as the team faces off against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 action.

Oilers fans looking to cheer on the team while they are away can snag tickets for tonight’s road game watch party in Rogers Place right now.

Tickets are only $5, with net proceeds going to the Edmonton Oilers community foundation to support charities across Oil Country.

There are only a few sections in the upper bowl available as of 9:45 am, so you better act fast!

If you can’t make it to Rogers Place for the game, the Ford Tailgate Party in Fan Park and the Scotiabank Playoff Plaza in ICE District will also be open.

It’s important to remember that both outdoor watch parties are 18+ events with enhanced procedures for entry, including age verification, wristbands, and no re-entry option.

The outdoor watch parties in ICE District are first-come-first-serve events and will open two hours before puck drop to allow for additional ingress time before the game starts.

Admission into both spaces is free of charge.