Jersey number revealed for Oilers' latest trade acquisition Troy Stecher

The Edmonton Oilers added to their blue line yesterday, acquiring defenceman Troy Stecher from the Arizona Coyotes.

The Oilers also received a 2024 seventh-round pick in the deal while sending a 2027 fourth-round pick the Coyotes’ way.

With the deal taking place yesterday afternoon, Stecher was not in the lineup for the Oilers in last night’s loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, but he could be ready to play tomorrow morning versus the Buffalo Sabres. Though the Oilers have yet to officially announce it, their website has confirmed what number he will be wearing with his new team.

D Troy Stecher will wear jersey number 51 for the Edmonton Oilers. Number last worn by Anton Lander in 2016-17. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/fHsAP184Lu — NHL Jersey Numbers (@NHLNewNumbers) March 8, 2024

Stecher will wear No. 51, which he was wearing this season with the Coyotes and has previously worn for the Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, LA Kings, and the Calgary Flames.

Stecher, 29, is no stranger to being dealt at this time of year, as this marks the third straight trade deadline in which he has been moved. He also began the 2022-23 season with the Coyotes before being traded to the Flames alongside Nick Ritchie in exchange for Brett Ritchie and Connor Mackey.

This move was made to add some depth to the Oilers’ blue line, as Stecher is viewed as a bottom-pairing defenceman. In 47 games with the Coyotes this season, he had one goal and five points while averaging 18:26 in ice time.

Stecher was the second and possibly final move for the Oilers at the deadline. The other came on Wednesday, as they acquired forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks. The moves were made by general manager Ken Holland in hopes of putting the Oilers over the edge as they look to contend for a Stanley Cup this spring.