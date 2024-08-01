Oilers set to add two alumni into decorated Hall of Fame

The Edmonton Oilers announced this afternoon that two former players will be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame later this year.

One of those nominees is Craig MacTavish, who spent 701 of his 1,093 career games with the Oilers. He was a part of three Stanley Cup championships with the organization in 1987, 1988, and 1990.

After his playing career had wrapped up, MacTavish went on to coach the Oilers from 2000 to 2009, leading them all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in 2006, where they fell to the Carolina Hurricanes in seven games. Additionally, he served for five years as the Oilers’ senior vice president of hockey operations and was their general manager for two.

The other nominee is Randy Gregg, who played 453 games with the Oilers from 1982 to 1990. The 68-year-old defenceman was a part of all five Stanley Cups the organization has won.

The Oilers have announced that a ceremony for their introduction will take place on October 25 in a game against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Single-game tickets for a chance to witness the induction in person are set to go on sale later this month.

The Oilers induct two players each year. Last season saw Doug Weight and Charlie Huddy get the call into what is one of the most decorated Hall of Fames in the NHL. It features plenty of the game’s all-time greats such as Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Jari Kurri, Grant Fuhr, and Paul Coffey.

The game against the Penguins will mark the eighth of the 2024-25 season for the Oilers, who will kick things off on October 9 in a game at Rogers Place versus the Winnipeg Jets.