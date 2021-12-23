Oilers have pair of prospects participating in World Juniors

The Edmonton Oilers will have the shortest journey to travel to the World Juniors in order to scout one of the organization’s top prospects.

They’re already in the building.

Xavier Bourgault, selected in the first round (No. 24) of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Oilers, will represent Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship as one of two prospects participating in the tournament from the organization.

Canada, a member of Group A in the tournament, will play out of Rogers Place in Edmonton, home of the Oilers.

Congrats, Bourgy! 🇨🇦#Oilers 2021 first-round draft pick & @Cataractes_Shaw standout Xavier Bourgault has been selected by @HockeyCanada to compete at #WorldJuniors in Edmonton starting Boxing Day. https://t.co/BnutYotaiU — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 13, 2021

Expect Bourgault to play a major role, too.

He’s been on the flank of Canada’s top line through camp and into exhibition action Thursday with Shane Wright, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, and Winnipeg Jets prospect Cole Perfetti.

It’s a well-earned audition.

Bourgault was sixth in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League scoring when departing for Canada’s camp, with 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) in 24 games this season, and leads the league with 13 power play goals.

He does have some experience in the past with Hockey Canada as well, at the World Under-17 Challenge three years ago.

The @EdmontonOilers look east to L'Islet, Que. (via Shawinigan) to take Xavier Bourgault with the 22nd overall selection.#NHLDraft | @HockeyQuebec pic.twitter.com/cNENc7na5r — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) July 24, 2021

The Oilers can catch a glimpse at another prospect in the tournament, too.

Luca Munzenberger, selected in the third round (No. 90) of the 2021 NHL Draft, is returning for a second year in the tournament with Germany, after helping his country finish a surprising sixth — ahead of Czechia and Slovakia.

Germany is playing in Group A with Canada in Edmonton.

Munzenberger, 19, has two points, both assists, in 15 games at the University of Vermont this season.

The defenceman should take on a leadership role as a former captain for Kölner Junghaie one season ago. It’ll be one of the elements Munzenberger contributes, along with his minute-munching, steady presence on the blue line.