Edmonton Oilers now have seven players on the COVID list

Two more Edmonton Oilers players have entered COVID-19 protocol.

Darnell Nurse and William Lagesson are the latest Oilers players to be added to the COVID list, bringing the team total to seven. They join five of their teammates, who entered COVID protocol in the last week: Jesse Puljujarvi (Dec 18), Duncan Keith (Dec 17), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Dec 17), Devin Shore (Dec 16), and Ryan McLeod (Dec 14).

The next three Oilers games have been postponed, as the NHL decided to call off all cross-border games before Christmas. Their next scheduled game is against the Calgary Flames on December 27 though there’s a chance that game could also be postponed — as Calgary currently has nearly its entire roster in COVID protocol.