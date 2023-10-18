Oilers giving out two hilarious post-game awards this season

After a slow start to the season, the Edmonton Oilers were able to pick up their first win of the season on Tuesday night and, as a result, were able to introduce their new post-game awards.

The Oilers started their season off with two losses at the hands of the Vancouver Canucks, but were able to get in the win column last night versus the Nashville Predators. It was a big win for Connor McDavid and company, as they left Bridgestone Arena with a massive 6-1 victory.

This game meant something extra for Mattias Ekholm, who was making his return to play the team he spent the first 10 seasons of his career. He was solid in his return, logging just under 20 minutes of ice time while recording a plus/minus of +2 on the night.

Another big performance for the Oilers came from Leon Draisaitl, who had two goals and two assists to give himself seven points on the season. Once the game had wrapped up, he and Ekholm received the new post-game awards.

“We have not one but TWO post-game awards this year,” The Oilers said on X. “The Painter: to the player who was an artist on the ice, the best offensive performer of the game.

“The Plumber: to the player who did the dirty work, the top defensive performer of the game.”

We have not one but TWO post-game awards this year! The Painter: to the player who was an artist on the ice, the best offensive performer of the game 🧑‍🎨 The Plumber: to the player who did the dirty work, the top defensive performer of the game 🪠 pic.twitter.com/HePSoMeJIW — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 18, 2023

The picture attached to the post shows Draisaitl wearing a beret while Ekholm dawned a toilet plunger. While admittedly corny, it is a fun new idea for the Oilers, mixing it up from the traditional lone player-of-the-game award they gave out in seasons past.

It is no surprise to see Draisaitl and Ekholm receive the awards, as they are two of the key players on this talented Oilers squad. Jay Woodcroft and staff will hope to hand out these awards once again tomorrow night as the Oilers get set to take on the Philadelphia Flyers with a 5:30 pm MT puck drop.