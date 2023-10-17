Oilers' Ekholm shares the most heartwarming hug in return to Nashville

It’s bound to be an emotional night for Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm.

The veteran Swede is back in Nashville for the first time since the Predators traded him to the Oilers at last season’s trade deadline.

It didn’t take long for Ekholm to feel the love from the Predators, as he was seen getting the warmest of hugs from longtime Nashville locker room attendant Craig “Partner” Baugh before the pre-game skate at Bridgestone Arena.

A warm welcome back to @BrdgstoneArena for Ek 🤗 pic.twitter.com/YUAW2UOf80 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 17, 2023

Braugh has been around the Predators organization for over two decades and is known for his bear hugs to both returning players and staff. It almost seemed like a rite of passage for Ekholm to also be embraced by Braugh.

“The first guy I saw was Craig,” said Ekholm. “He gave me a big hug and made me feel like it was just back to normal.

“[Braugh] is one of the biggest legends we have ever had here.”

Ekholm’s NHL career began in Nashville when he was drafted by the Predators back in 2009. He then spent 12 years with the team, playing in 719 games and scoring 268 points. Most notably, he was an important piece of the 2017 Predators team that lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final.

It wasn’t just Braugh that Ekholm had a chance to catch up with. The 33-year-old was also seen chatting with Nashville players on the bench during the Predators’ morning skate.

“It’s weird… I’m used to being on the other side of this of this building,” Ekholm added. “I have to let it be special tonight and try to make the most of it.”

Ekholm won’t be the only player feeling the same way on the ice tonight. Predators defenceman Tyson Barrie will be playing against the Oilers for the first time since he was traded to Nashville as part of the Ekholm deal.

You can catch Ekholm and the rest of the Oilers tonight as they search for their first win of the season in Nashville at 6 pm MT on Sportsnet West.