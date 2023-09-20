Oilers set to add two former players to Hall of Fame this season

Two former Edmonton Oilers will be inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame this coming season.

The Oilers announced on Wednesday morning that defenceman Charlie Huddy and forward Doug Weight will both be placed into their Hall of Fame on October 26, prior to their game versus the New York Rangers. Both players will be in attendance to see their names placed in the ring above the PCL Loge Level at Rogers Place.

Huddy was one of just seven Oilers to win all five Stanley Cups with the organization. Despite being undrafted, he played in 694 regular season games with the Oilers, and an additional 138 playoff outings. Regarded for his exceptional two-way play, he finished his Oilers tenure with an incredible plus/minus of +245.

Huddy wound up playing in over 1,000 career NHL games, spending time with the LA Kings, Buffalo Sabres, and St. Louis Blues after his time in Edmonton. He went on to be an assistant coach at the NHL level for several years, including with the Oilers from 2000 to 2009.

Weight joined the Oilers early in his career after being acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers and almost immediately turned into a star talent. He played 588 games in Edmonton, during which time he amassed 157 goals and 577 points. His best season came in 1995-96, where he scored 25 goals and a career-high 104 points. The totals were all the more impressive given that the second-highest point total on the Oilers that year was Zdeno Ciger with 70.

Weight would go on to have stints with the Blues, Carolina Hurricanes, Anaheim Ducks, and the New York Islanders, and ended his career with an impressive 1,033 points. After retirement, he had a short stint as the head coach of the Islanders.

With the announcement, Huddy and Weight will soon join Al Hamilton, Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, Grant Fuhr, Paul Coffey, Mark Messier, Glenn Anderson, Kevin Lowe, Glen Sather, and Rod Phillips in the Oilers legendary Hall of Fame.