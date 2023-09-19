Ex-Oilers defenceman believes Edmonton will win the Stanley Cup this season

After many long years of suffering, the Edmonton Oilers have finally become an elite NHL team and have an opportunity to do some serious damage this season.

Though Connor McDavid and company have not yet been able to hoist the Stanley Cup, many believe their time is coming. Some think they could be crowned champions as soon as this coming season, including one of their former defenceman in Ryan Whitney.

“Stanley Cup. Stanley Cup champions,” Whitney said on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast when asked what he expects from the Oilers this season. “People may think I’m crazy. That Vegas Edmonton second-round series was the Stanley Cup, right there. This team is so driven. They have one of the greatest players to ever play hockey. Leon [Draisaitl] is also a top-four player in the NHL or the world. It is depth, and Connor Brown is an enormous signing.

“They have so many weapons. [Stuart] Skinner had a solid year, right? [Jack] Campbell had one good month, but I think Campbell is going to come back and have a good season. Maybe I’m crazy for thinking that, but that first year in Edmonton, it’s tough. The guy obviously wasn’t comfortable, he did not have the best season. He’s going to be better. Let’s be honest, the power play is the greatest power play to ever be in the league. You have to have these heartbreaking losses. Every Stanley Cup champion has been through a time that you feel so close, and you can’t get there, and it makes you even hungrier. I truly think they’re going to win the division and win the Stanley Cup.”

As far as the comments on the Oilers power play go, Whitney is absolutely correct. They have become unstoppable on the man advantage, and most would argue that they are the best offensive team in the league. That said, their defensive play hasn’t been up to standard to compete for a Cup just yet, something defenceman Mattias Ekholm recently admitted.

Assuming the Oilers can learn to win tight-checking-styled games, which happen so often in the playoffs, this could very well be their year to do so. It won’t come easy, but as Whitney says, this team seems more motivated and driven than ever before.