Oilers tweak lines ahead of Game 4 against Kings

The Edmonton Oilers are making a few minor adjustments to their lineup ahead of tonight’s Game 4 against the LA Kings.

After shelling the Kings to the tune of a 6-1 victory in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead, head coach Kris Knoblauch has opted to make a few minor changes to his forward group. The least surprising is moving Evander Kane up to the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

This is the first time we’ve seen that line in practice this postseason, but the trio spent most of Game 3 playing on a line together. 630 CHED’s Bob Stauffer had the lines from this morning’s skate.

The @EdmontonOilers morning skate: Henrique-McDavid-Hyman

RNH-Draisaitl-Kane

Foegele-McLeod-Perry

Holloway-Ryan-Janmark

Gagner-Carrick-Brown Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Desharnais

Stecher Skinner

Pickard — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) April 28, 2024

The only other change to the lineup comes down on the team’s fourth line, where Sam Carrick looks like he will come out of the lineup in favour of Derek Ryan. Ryan has yet to appear in a playoff game this season.

The 37-year-old had five goals and 12 points in 70 games with Edmonton this season and has looked a bit slower than he has in previous seasons. In 41 career playoff games, Ryan has three goals and nine points.

Defensively, the Oilers will look the same as they have in the previous three games with Stuart Skinner slated to get his fourth straight start. On the King’s end, it appears they’ve had enough of Edmonton lighting up Cam Talbot and it appears that backup David Rittich will get the nod between the pipes for LA.

Rittich has a 5-5-1 record in 13 career games against the Oilers. In those games, he has posted a .904 save percentage. This will be the first time he will ever face the Oilers in the playoffs.

In Los Angeles, head coach Jim Hiller tells reporters the Kings will start David Rittich in Game 4 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 28, 2024

It’s set to be a very late night for those who want to watch this one. Puck drop is set for 8:30 pm MT.