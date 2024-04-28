Oilers already dominating playoff scoring leaderboards

Scoring goals has not been an issue for the Edmonton Oilers through the first three games of their first-round series against the LA Kings.

The team holds a 2-1 series lead over the Kings and has lit the lamp an astounding 17 times in just three games. This includes a 7-4 thumping in Game 1, four goals in a losing effort in Game 2, and a 6-1 blowout win in Game 3.

The usual suspects on the Oilers are doing all the damage. Hyman leads the team with six of those goals, while Connor McDavid has nine points, and Leon Draisaitl has picked up seven points.

Those three players are already dominating the NHL’s playoff scoring leaderboards. McDavid is leading the way in points, while Hyman and Draisaitl are tied for third.

In terms of goals, nobody has more than Hyman at the moment. He opened up his postseason with a hat trick in Game 1, added one in Game 2, and then two more in Game 3.

The only other player who is close to Hyman is Tampa Bay Lightning sniper Steven Stamkos, who currently sits with five.

Draisaitl is tied for third in the league with three goals of his own through the first three playoff games, with two being game-winners.

On the backend, it appears Evan Bouchard is picking up where he left off in last year’s playoffs. The 24-year-old led all NHL defencemen in playoff scoring last season and is nearly doing so again, tied for third place with five points and just one back of Cale Makar and Victor Hedman for the league lead.

For some added fun, the third-period antics of Friday’s Game 3 also helped Bouchard and Evander Kane get into the top five for penalty minutes in the playoffs with 14 and 15, respectively.

This bodes well for an Oilers team trying to eliminate the Kings for a third consecutive season. They have a chance to take a stranglehold on the series tonight, with puck drop set for 8:30 pm MT.