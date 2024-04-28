SportsHockeyOilers

Hockey fans not happy with late start time to Oilers playoff game

Apr 28 2024, 5:16 pm
Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports

The Edmonton Oilers are back in action for Game 4 of their first-round series against the LA Kings tonight, but fans are not thrilled with the start time.

Due to the game taking place in LA, the NHL has scheduled tonight’s puck drop to go around 8:30 pm MT which means the game won’t end until around 11 pm MT tonight. This is the same time that Game 3 got going, but that one was a lot more digestible since it was being played on a Friday night.

It’s a different story for a lot of folks when they have to get up bright and early for work on Monday morning.

This gets even worse for hockey fans located in the East who were hoping to watch Connor McDavid and the rest of the Oilers. For them, the game will start at 10:30 pm ET and will likely go until the early hours of Monday morning.

Considering just how big the audience is in the East, you’d think the NHL would market their brightest star at a more accessible time. Yet, it seems like those fans will either have to skip out on watching the game or endure a rough start to their work week.

It’s confusing scheduling for sure, but there is not much fans can do about it. Those truly wanting to see a little bit of playoff McDavid magic might have to draft up an email to their workplace explaining their tardiness tomorrow morning.

