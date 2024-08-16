Oilers trying to trade Ceci and Kulak: report

The Edmonton Oilers appear to be doing everything they can to keep Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg around.

Oilers management was hit with a whammy on Tuesday, as both Holloway and Broberg signed offer sheets with the St. Louis Blues. Broberg signed a two-year deal with a $4.58 million cap hit. Holloway also agreed to a two-year deal, albeit with a lower $2.29 million salary.

Given that the Oilers are already over the NHL’s maximum salary, most thought that at least one of the two mentioned above would be part of the Blues organization moving forward. According to a recent report from Postmedia’s Bruce Garrioch, however, that may not be the case.

In a recent column, Garrioch reported that the Oilers are looking to move Cody Ceci ($3.25 million) and Brett Kulak ($2.75 million). There had been speculation that management may move one of the two to make some room, but both being shopped will come as a surprise to some.

“We’re told there are teams that have shown interest,” Garrioch wrote.

Ceci has struggled the past two seasons for the Oilers, particularly in the playoffs, which has led many fans to suggest he be moved. Kulak, however, has proven to be a reliable and valued player.

The benefit of acquiring Ceci is that he has just one year left on his contract, meaning any team interested could part ways next summer should he fail to make a positive impact. Kulak, meanwhile, has two years remaining and would make for a great third-pairing defenceman for many teams around the NHL.

It is also possible that the Oilers are gauging the market with no intention of trading both. Evander Kane also plays a part in this, as he is expected to undergo surgery in the near future, which would result in his $5.125 million cap hit being placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

Moving out Ceci and placing Kane on LTIR would give them $8.375 million in space, making room for Broberg and Holloway, whose new deals would combine for roughly $6.87 million.

What direction Stan Bowman and his management team wind up going remains to be seen, but it appears both Ceci and Kulak are up for grabs should the right offer come around.