If a contract extension is to happen between the Edmonton Oilers and Leon Draisaitl, it may need to be signed ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Draisaitl is set to enter the final year of his contract, meaning an extension between himself and the Oilers could have been signed as early as July 1. The 28-year-old has stated his desire to remain in Edmonton but is also in line for a major payday. Recent comments from his agent, Jiri Ponder, suggest that if a deal is to be signed with the Oilers, it will need to be worked out this summer.

“We have our ideas,” Ponder said in German (translated with Google Translate) to EIS Hockey News. “The ball is in Edmonton’s court. There’s no rush yet, but either it happens quickly, i.e. by the end of August, or it doesn’t work out at all. It will also become clear whether Edmonton really wants him or not. Leon holds all the trump cards.”

The German centreman has been one arguably the biggest bargain contract in the NHL over the last seven seasons with a cap hit of $8.5 million. Over that span, he’s racked up 713 points, which is second amongst all NHLers to only his teammate, Connor McDavid, who has 834.

Given that production, Draisaitl is in line for a big raise. Many believe his next contract could see him command a higher salary than Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, whose $13.25 million cap hit is currently the largest in the NHL.

Draisaitl and McDavid are undoubtedly the best one-two punch in the NHL, and the Oilers certainly don’t want to break that up. That said, they will also need to begin working out a new deal for McDavid next offseason, while Evan Bouchard is also preparing to enter the final year of his contract.

Whether or not the Oilers can work out all three deals remains to be seen, but based on Ponder’s comments, it appears that if the 2024-25 season begins and Draisaitl isn’t already extended, he may be playing his final year in Edmonton.