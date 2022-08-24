Single game Oilers tickets are up for grabs starting tomorrow

If you are looking to nab tickets to a specific Oilers game this upcoming season, your chance to do so is almost here.

“Individual tickets for all 2022-23 #Oilers home dates will be available Thursday at 11 am MT” the team tweeted.

The Oilers preseason starts on Sunday, September 25 against the Winnipeg Jets, with tickets starting at $25.

The team will play their first regular season game on October 12 against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place Arena. Tickets start at $79.

The full Oilers schedule for the 2022-23 season can be found here.

Don’t forget that a brand new official Oilers store opened up shop in the ICE District earlier this month, so make sure to stock up on all the newest gear there is.