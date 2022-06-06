Oilers tickets are now hundreds of dollars cheaper ahead of Game 4

The Edmonton Oilers are fighting for their chance to remain in the Western Conference Final, and the price for tickets to see Game 4 at Rogers Place Arena is considerably lower than they have been in the last round.

During the Battle of Alberta, tickets for Game 3 at Rogers Place were starting at around the $600 mark for a pair.

Fast forward to Game 4 of the Western Conference Final and with the Oilers down 3-0 to the Colorado Avalanche, ticket prices have certainly cooled down.

At press time, a pair of tickets for Monday night’s game could be nabbed starting at $214 with taxes and fees, with plenty of additional tickets below the $250 mark according to Ticketmaster Canada.

The Oilers even released a limited number of lower and upper bowl tickets for tonight’s game at 10 this morning, with those starting at $235 a pop.

If you aren’t into dishing out that amount of coin to see the game in person but still want to be part of the atmosphere, you’re in luck.

The Ford Tailgate Party in ICE District Plaza will be open today for Game 4, headlined by Canadian country music stars Nice Horse. Gates open at 4 pm and there is no admission fee and food and beverages will be available for purchase.