Oilers' Dylan Holloway set to make NHL debut in do-or-die Game 4

With the Edmonton Oilers needing a spark to keep their season alive, young Dylan Holloway just might be the answer.

With Kailer Yamamoto injured and Evander Kane suspended for the Oilers’ Game 4 against the Colorado Avalanche, the 20-year-old Holloway is scheduled to make his NHL debut tonight, per Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli.

Hearing Dylan Holloway is scheduled to make his #NHL debut tonight in Game 4 for #LetsGoOilers as they try to stave off a sweep from #GoAvsGo. Holloway was the 14th overall pick in 2020 NHL Draft.#StanleyCup — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 6, 2022

Holloway was drafted 14th overall by the Oilers in 2020 out of the University of Wisconsin, where he spent two seasons.

This past year, Holloway skated in 33 games for the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, putting up eight goals and 14 assists for a total of 22 points. Holloway was also dealing with a wrist injury that kept him out throughout stretches of the year but has been an extra skater for the Oilers throughout their playoff run.

TSN 1260’s Dustin Nielson suggested yesterday that Holloway could suit up on the top line with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, with Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Jesse Puljujarvi skating on the second line.

The Oilers face a 3-0 series deficit in the Western Conference Finals and are looking to become just the fifth team in NHL history to come back from such a hole.

Mike Smith starts in the net, with Mikko Koskinen on the bench.

Puck drop is set for 6 pm MT.