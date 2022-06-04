Oilers are offering $150 tickets to watch games at Rogers Place concourse

If you’re an Edmonton Oilers fan looking to get as close to the Western Conference Final action at Rogers Place without snagging a ticket, the Oilers Entertainment Group has a new option.

You can catch the home team battle the Colorado Avalanche for a berth in the Stanley Cup Final from Rogers Place, albeit not within the arena itself.

“A limited amount of Concourse Passes for Oilers Fans are available for tonight’s game for $150 each plus ticket fees at the entry gate adjacent to the Rogers Place Box Office starting 90 minutes before game time,” the Oilers Entertainment Group announced on Saturday.

The Concourse Passes were announced during the second round Battle of Alberta series against the Calgary Flames, however, they were set at $100, plus ticket fees. Edmonton won the series in five games.

The passes allow Oilers fans to enter the building and view the game on the concourse video walls or on the screens inside Studio 99 after puck drop.

The passes, however, will not provide access to a view of the arena bowl or ice surface.

The Edmonton Oilers face off against the Colorado Avalanche for Game 3 of the Western Conference Final tonight at Rogers Place, with puck drop at 6 pm MT.

The Avalanche lead the best-of-7 series 2-0.