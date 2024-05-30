Oilers teammates come to defence of Nurse after big playoff win

The Edmonton Oilers have tied their series with the Dallas Stars and are now just two wins away from a Stanley Cup Final berth.

It was a game of ups and downs as the Oilers had to scratch and claw their way back from an early 2-0 deficit. In the end, they were able to pull it off on the strength of five unanswered goals, but there was a moment when the season was thought to be on its last legs.

All eyes were fixed on Darnell Nurse at the start of the game. The veteran defender had a brief yet tense interaction with the media that morning, and his lacklustre results were put under a microscope. After being on the ice for the first two Stars’ goals, with one bouncing off his back and into the net, the noise was only getting louder.

Yet, he was able to rebound and help his team come away with the victory, silencing his critics even for just one night. The attention on Nurse was not lost on his Oilers teammates, as multiple came to his defence after the win.

“Lot to be said about Darnell, everyone and their dog coming at him this morning,” Connor Brown told reporters after the game. “Two tough bounces to start the game and he settles in and plays probably his best game of the playoffs and leads us to a victory.

“That’s character right there.”

Nurse ended the night with a game-high 12 hits and picked up an assist on Ryan McLeod’s first-period marker to open up the scoring for the Oilers. He also played an underrated role on Mattias Janmark’s shorthanded game-winner, driving through the middle of the ice to take space away from a few backchecking Stars players.

“A lot of things he does go unnoticed,” Leon Draisaitl said of Nurse after the game. “Maybe his confidence hasn’t been where we all seen it be, but those things happen. That’s normal; he’s a human being.

“Tonight was a great step for him; I thought he was outstanding.”

The recognition didn’t stop at his teammates, as Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch also sent along some encouraging words to his defenceman.

“I thought it was his best game of the series, maybe the playoffs,” Knoblauch said. “He is one of the best in the league on covering space with his speed, his reach, and finishing plays because of his strength… I thought he was really, really good at that.”

The Oilers will need to see that improved play continue into Game 5 in Dallas tomorrow night. A win would put the Oilers on the cusp of advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006.