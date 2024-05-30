"We want the cup!" Oilers fans were going nuts in huge Game 4 win

The Edmonton Oilers were able to pick up a massive 5-2 victory in Game 4 last night, and their fan base was absolutely loving it.

What made things even more exciting was that it appeared the Oilers were in serious trouble early, as they trailed 2-0 less than six minutes in. They stuck with it, however, and were eventually able to pull out a win to even the series up at two apiece. To no surprise, the crowd at Rogers Place was going berserk.

This is the loudest I’ve heard Rogers Place….crowd is ELECTRIC after those two goals#Oilers — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) May 30, 2024

This marked the biggest win the Oilers have had in nearly two decades. They are not only back even in the series, but are just two wins away from the Stanley Cup Final.

Following the win, fans in the rink, as well as those watching from other locations, weren’t ready to stop the party. Those who watched in the Moss Pitt continued to dance for some time.

moss pit after a W is phenomenal pic.twitter.com/Pibi2B6bJJ — Leanne (@leanne_y) May 30, 2024

Though they weren’t facing elimination, this game felt like a must-win for the Oilers, and they were able to dig deep and get the job done. This series is far from over, but the mood in Edmonton has been raised significantly from what it was just a few days prior following a frustrating loss in Game 3.

Game 5, which is almost certain to be another thriller, will take place tomorrow at American Airlines Center, with puck drop set for 6:30 pm MT.