There has been no shortage of Edmonton Oilers alumni making appearances during this year’s playoff run, and that continued last night.

Prior to Game 4 versus the Dallas Stars, former Oilers captain Jason Smith was in the Moss Pit taking pictures and signing autographs for fans.

Pretty sure @TomGazzola rushed by me in line for the moss pit around 4.

Also Met Jason Smith! #YEGCelebs pic.twitter.com/HtHrVClaBj — Colby (@ParlaySeejay) May 30, 2024

While several fans were excited to meet Smith, the real excitement came during the game. The 50-year-old was shown on the jumbotron late in the first period, sending Rogers Place into a frenzy.

Former #Oilers Jason Smith signed a jersey on the jumbotron and then threw it into the crowd. He’s a fan favourite for a reason #Gator pic.twitter.com/NDNQZ9CD6u — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) May 30, 2024

Many fans on X were thrilled to see Smith back in Edmonton.

You couldn’t question his heart or commitment to his team. Great seeing him back in Edmonton. — Ninja Ferret (@SamuraiBouvier) May 30, 2024

One of the absolute best Captains ever in the @NHL pic.twitter.com/eEYSwux6AH — 🇨🇦 Chris – x 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇬🇪 (@Krawlers4) May 30, 2024

… Gator bled orange and blue… — Tony (@Tony_06_05_65) May 30, 2024

Heart n soul guy with a pain threshold that was crazy . — Barry Feldman (@Barryfe40770412) May 30, 2024

Loved that guy on the blue line! — AL (@unkle_al) May 30, 2024



The Oilers were able to feed off the energy Smith provided, as Evan Bouchard scored soon after to tie the game up at two.

a wise man once said “it has to be so over before we can be so back.” bouchard ties it up at 2. pic.twitter.com/FxB792YRmP — zach (@zjlaing) May 30, 2024

The Oilers were in full control following Bouchard’s goal and went on to win the game by a 5-2 final.

Smith now joins Raffi Torres, Jarret Stoll, Zack Kassian, Duncan Keith, Kelly Buchberger, and Georges Laraque as alumni who have made their way to Rogers Place to take in the Oilers’ current playoff run.