SportsHockeyOilers

Former Oilers captain Jason Smith attended Game 4 and fans loved it

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
May 30 2024, 4:30 pm
Former Oilers captain Jason Smith attended Game 4 and fans loved it

There has been no shortage of Edmonton Oilers alumni making appearances during this year’s playoff run, and that continued last night.

Prior to Game 4 versus the Dallas Stars, former Oilers captain Jason Smith was in the Moss Pit taking pictures and signing autographs for fans.

While several fans were excited to meet Smith, the real excitement came during the game. The 50-year-old was shown on the jumbotron late in the first period, sending Rogers Place into a frenzy.

Many fans on X were thrilled to see Smith back in Edmonton.


The Oilers were able to feed off the energy Smith provided, as Evan Bouchard scored soon after to tie the game up at two.

The Oilers were in full control following Bouchard’s goal and went on to win the game by a 5-2 final.

Smith now joins Raffi Torres, Jarret Stoll, Zack Kassian, Duncan Keith, Kelly Buchberger, and Georges Laraque as alumni who have made their way to Rogers Place to take in the Oilers’ current playoff run.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop