Oilers reveal stunning new logo for Day of the Dead

The Edmonton Oilers have revealed a stunning new logo ahead of their inaugural Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) game next week.

This is the first time that the Oilers have had a theme night centred around the Mexican holiday, and they are celebrating it with a slick new logo based on an old shoulder patch. Instead of the oil rig worker of the original logo, a traditional Mexican symbol has taken its place.

Edmonton entrusted Cristoval Castillon, the design lead at OEG Sports and Entertainment, with the new logo. Castillon says he’s always wanted to bring a bit of his Mexican heritage into the Oilers brand.

“I’ve always wanted to bring a little bit of Mexican representation to the Oilers and with our Dia de los Muertos game,” Castillon said in a release by the Oilers.

“I found an opportunity to highlight aspects of the traditional holiday such as the calaca – the skeletal figure featured on the main crest of the Oilers Dia de los Muertos jersey – most popular in modern Day of the Dead costumes and decorations.”

Fittingly, this logo will be featured around Rogers Place in the game against the New Jersey Devils on Monday night. Unfortunately, the Oilers will not be able to wear this logo on the ice as the NHL banned specialty warmup jerseys. Instead, fans will be able to buy merchandise featuring this logo.

It’s shaping up to be a great night for everyone in attendance.

“I hope this night brings joy to those within the Edmonton Mexican, Hispanic and Latin communities, and those who just love celebrating along with us! ¡Oilé, Oilé, Oilé!” Castillon said.

This will be the first of several themed nights for the Oilers that focus on the diversity of the fanbase. Fans won’t have to wait long for the next one as their annual Indigenous Celebration Game is set for Wednesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.