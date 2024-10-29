Oilers call up two players from AHL to help weather McDavid injury

The Edmonton Oilers have called up two players from the AHL to help deal with Connor McDavid going down with an injury.

With the team set to take on the Nashville Predators on Thursday night and McDavid returning to Edmonton to get assessed, the team needed to make at least one call-up to ice a full forward group.

The Oilers did just that and more, calling up both Noah Philp and veteran Drake Caggiula.

The #Oilers have recalled forwards Noah Philp & Drake Caggiula from the @Condors. pic.twitter.com/EbFo1z6YZD — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) October 29, 2024

Philp’s call-up should come as no surprise. The 26-year-old was very impressive during the preseason and nearly won a spot in the opening lineup. He took all of last year off to deal with personal issues and, despite the extended break, does not look like he has missed a step. There is a good chance he will make his NHL debut in Nashville.

The surprising call-up is Caggiula, who is looking to play NHL games for the first time since 2022-23. He also had a good camp and lasted longer than many people expected him to. The 30-year-old is off to a fantastic start in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors, with two goals and five points through the first five games of the season.

Caggiula started his NHL career with Edmonton in 2016-17 and has played with the Chicago Blackhawks, Arizona Coyotes, Buffalo Sabres, and Pittsburgh Penguins before returning to the Oilers organization last year. It appears the coaching staff was impressed enough with his preseason play to make him one of the first call-ups of the season.

It isn’t certain how the Oilers will fit these two into the lineup with McDavid’s absence, but head coach Kris Knoblauch should give fans a sneak peek at a practice before Thursday’s game.