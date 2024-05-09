Oilers' next two home games will be at a more reasonable time

One common complaint amongst Edmonton Oilers so far through this year’s playoffs has been about the late start times.

The Oilers have yet to play a game before 8 pm MT and have had two that began at 8:30. These games, particularly on weeknights, have been a source of frustration for many fans who are forced to stay up later than they would prefer to watch the entire 60 minutes.

Those frustrated by the start times are in for a pleasant surprise, as that won’t be the case for Game 3 and Game 4 versus the Vancouver Canucks, both of which will be played at Rogers Place.

Both of these games, which will come on Sunday and Tuesday, are scheduled to get underway at 7:30 pm MT.

Start Times Set for 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs Second Round Games on May 13-15. More details: https://t.co/U7cg8sdObA pic.twitter.com/RUY2TSMGAm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 9, 2024

The Oilers will hope that by the time the first of these two games comes around, they have evened the series back up at one apiece. They appeared to be walking out of Game 1 with the series lead after Zach Hyman scored to give them a 4-1 lead in the second, but the Canucks had different plans.

Elias Lindholm was able to give them life with a late goal in the second period before Nikita Zadorov and Conor Garland each scored less than a minute apart late in the third to shock the Oilers and escape with a 5-4 victory.

Despite coming into this series as heavy favourites, the Oilers knew knocking off the Canucks would be no easy feat, as they were unable to pick up a single win against them in four attempts during the regular season. They’ll look to bounce back in Game 2, which is set to take place tomorrow night beginning at 8 pm MT.