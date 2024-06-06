SportsHockeyOilers

Oilers fans slam Fanatics for pricey, ugly Stanley Cup Final merch

Preston Hodgkinson
Jun 6 2024, 5:10 pm
@rbrodeur88/X | @worldhockeyrpt/X

The Edmonton Oilers have made it back to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 18 years and fans are not happy with the merch that Fanatics has put out to commemorate the achievement.

One of the more interesting fan storylines associated with a team’s success is the various merchandise released by the league. Hats and shirts bearing the team’s crest alongside the Stanley Cup are hot commodities around this time of the season, as fans are eager to celebrate.

Yet, it looks like the excitement has turned to anger this year as fans are ripping into Fanatics for putting out some fairly ugly and pricey products.

The hat is as bland as can be and doesn’t do much to bring excitement to the most important time of the NHL calendar. It also, frankly, looks rather cheaply made to be official NHL merchandise despite it having quite an expensive price tag.

This specific hat isn’t currently listed on the NHL’s online shop, but similar-looking hats are retailing for over $50.

Fans, predictably, aren’t thrilled.

It wasn’t just the hats that fans took issue with. Another spotted an Oilers Stanley Cup polo shirt selling for a whopping $121, and the quality and design looked just as unimaginative.

Once again, the design simply missed the mark in commemorating what should be a very exciting time for Oilers fans. The drab gray colour alongside the awkwardly positioned patches just doesn’t make it all that appealing.

This is just the latest wrinkle in the Fanatics NHL saga. Hockey fans have not been too thrilled with the company ever since they were named the successor to Adidas to manufacture the league’s jerseys starting next season.

Here’s hoping the eventual Stanley Cup Champion has much nicer merch than what has been shown so far.

