Former Edmonton Oilers forward David Perron will be stepping away from hockey for an undetermined amount of time to be with his family.

Perron and his wife, Vanessa, are soon expecting a daughter whom they plan to name Elizabeth. However, Vanessa recently announced on Instagram that their unborn daughter has a pulmonary malformation.

Because of the condition, Vanessa said it is likely that Elizabeth will need to undergo major open surgery at birth.

“The risks are big,” Vanessa admitted on Instagram. “As a mother it is a nightmare to know you are about to give birth and also know what she will have to endure in order to give her a chance to live. You want to keep her safe inside you, because at least she’s still there. I’m amazed at this new perspective in life. The sick kid parent. It feels very surreal. And it is probably one of the hardest things I’ve been [through].”

Vanessa also mentioned that she chose to update everyone on the matter in hopes of receiving prayers during this very scary time.

“I did not share it before because it’s hard to give updates as I was trying to stay positive. We are now facing difficult moments for our family and I would like to ask for prayers. Our little Elizabeth will need it. I have hope. She’s so strong already.”

Elizabeth will be Vanessa and David’s fourth child. Their oldest, Mason, is nine, while their oldest daughter, Victoria, is seven. They welcomed their third child, Sofia, in March of 2023.

Perron, 36, signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Ottawa Senators as a free agent this past summer following a 17-goal, 47-point season with the Detroit Red Wings. He had gotten off to a bit of a cold start before taking a leave of absence, going pointless through five games.

Though it’s been quite some time since Perron suited up in an Oilers uniform, fans in Edmonton still remember him quite fondly. He was a member of the Oilers for parts of two seasons from 2013 to 2015.

Those Oilers teams struggled quite a bit in the pre-Connor McDavid era, but Perron proved himself to be a hard-working, feisty forward who could put up solid numbers. In 2013-14, his 28 goals tied Jordan Eberle for the team lead.

Despite some serious bouncing around the league that has seen him spend time with the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, Vegas Golden Knights, and, of course, the Red Wings, Senators, and Oilers, Perron has been a very valuable player throughout his lengthy NHL career. In 1,136 games, he’s managed 310 goals and 768 points.

While the Senators would certainly like to get Perron back in the lineup, his current family situation is far more important. Our thoughts are with the entire Perron family during this stressful time.