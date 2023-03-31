Goalie Skinner has had a franchise record-setting month for Oilers

Stuart Skinner had himself a time in the month of March.

The Edmonton Oilers keeper netted himself a franchise mark in the process.

Because no goalie in Oilers history has registered more wins in a calendar month than Skinner’s 10 victories, a mark that surpasses the likes of Andy Moog, Grant Fuhr, Tommy Salo, and Mike Smith.

Each logged nine.

Skinner literally one-upped them.

Most wins by a goalie in a single calendar month – @EdmontonOilers franchise history (1979-present)

10- Stuart Skinner (March 2023 via Thursday's 2-0 victory over LAK)

9- Andy Moog (January 1983)

9- Grant Fuhr (December 1987)

9- Tommy Salo (March 2003)

9- Mike Smith (April 2022) pic.twitter.com/Kue3mu5S8b — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 31, 2023

“He’s been awesome,” forward Zach Hyman said prior to Skinner’s 10th win, a 2-0 shutout effort against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. “Obviously coming in as a young guy and then becoming an all-star, really. That’s the progression, right? I don’t know how many people had Stu as an all-star on their ballot when the season started, but I think that’s a credit to him and working at his craft and getting just better every day.

“He deserves it. He’s been playing amazing, and we’re lucky to have him.”

In all, Skinner, who represented Edmonton at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game, paced the NHL with those 10 wins in March and registered an overall record of 10-1-1 with a 2.83 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and one shutout.

It upped his season totals to 25-14-5 with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. Those 25 wins lead all rookie netminders, too.

THAT'S A 43 SAVE SHUTOUT FOR STUART SKINNER 😤 pic.twitter.com/nIOANz1otF — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 31, 2023

“Confidence grows as the team is doing such a good job in front of me,” Skinner said postgame.

Skinner’s emergence has been of the utmost importance for the Oilers.

Tandem partner Jack Campbell, who was inked to a five-year, $25 million contract with an annual average value of $5 million in the summer, has struggled mightily as Edmonton’s projected No. 1 netminder.

Campbell has a respectable 19-9-4 record but boasts a bloated 3.59 goals-against average and a .882 save percentage in 34 appearances.

It’s placed significant importance on the emergence of the 24-year-old Skinner.

“I think he’s mature beyond his years,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft told media after the record-setting win.

“He’s technical. He’s big. Sometimes even if there’s a bunch of traffic he gets hit by the puck. He’s in good spots. He relies on a solid foundation.”