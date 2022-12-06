Oilers are bringing back their skills competition this December

The Edmonton Oilers are hitting the ice to test their skills. Against each other.

The Oilers have announced the team’s 2022 Skills Competition will return this holiday season, with the event will taking place on Wednesday, December 28 at 7 pm MT.

Edmonton last held a team skills competition on December 29, 2019, when Joakim Nygard edged Connor McDavid by three-tenths of a second in the fastest skater contest and Matt Benning nabbed bragging rights for the team’s hardest shot with a 104.1 MPH attempt.

McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Darnell Nurse, and the rest of the Oilers are once again expected to compete in a variety of contests, including fastest skater and hardest shot competitions.

McDavid is a three-time NHL champion in the fastest skater category, winning three consecutive years from 2017-2019. He was upset in the 2022 NHL All-Star Game Skills Competition by Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues last February.

The #Oilers dynamic duo lived up to their billing in the #NHLAllStar Skills Competition as McDavid made it three straight Fastest Skater titles & Draisaitl dominated the Premier Passer event. pic.twitter.com/zW3oWtkXVE — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 26, 2019

The 2022 Skills Competition will take place at Rogers Arena.

Tickets for the event will be made available Friday, December 9 at 10 am MT on the Oilers website. Net proceeds from the event will go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) and the NHLPA Goals & Dreams Fund.

Resale of tickets above face value is prohibited and violators will have current and future Oilers ticket purchases voided.