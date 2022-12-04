McDavid, Draisaitl outscoring rest of Oilers forwards combined

Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are two hockey players who both appear well on their way into the NHL history books.

Draisaitl’s won the Art Ross Trophy and Hart Trophy in the 2019-20 season as the NHL’s leading scorer and MVP, while McDavid has won four Art Ross Trophies along with a pair of Hart wins.

They’re the epitome of the modern dynamic duo; the kind of forwards any team would be lucky to have.

But the same can’t exactly be said of the rest of their forward group.

As pointed out by Reddit user u/bladey25, McDavid’s 21 goals so far this season added up with with Draisaitl’s 17 are actually more goals than every other forward on the Oilers combined.

McDavid and Draisaitl have 38 goals, while every other Oilers forward has put up just 37 goals.

Meanwhile, Oilers defencemen have scored 12 goals this season, with four apiece coming from Darnell Nurse and Tyson Barrie.

“Pretty pathetic roster building from our GM. McDrai deserve so much better,” u/bladey25 added about the offensive split.

There’s a few reasons behind the divide.

Evander Kane, who has five goals this season and was fourth on the Oilers with 22 goals last season in 43 games, has been out since a wrist injury since November 8, while Warren Foegele, Ryan McLeod and Kailer Yamamoto are all also currently hurt.

Jesse Puljujarvi, a 14-goal man last season, has hit the net just once through 25 games.

And then, of course, McDavid and Draisaitl are just very, very good at hockey, particularly when it comes to scoring.

Last season, Draisaitl’s 55 goals and McDavid’s 44 goals accounted for 99 of the team’s 246 goals from a forward, or slightly over 40%.

Here’s the full list of Oilers’ goal totals on the season from their forward group:

Goals Connor McDavid 21 Leon Draisaitl 17 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 11 Zach Hyman 9 Evander Kane 5 Ryan McLeod 3 Warren Foegele 3 Derek Ryan 2 Klim Kostin 1 Mattias Janmark 1 Dylan Holloway 1 Jesse Puljujarvi 1 Brad Malone 0 Devin Shore 0 James Hamblin 0 Tyler Benson 0 Kailer Yamamoto 0

With a 14-11-0 record, the Oilers currently occupy the first Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.