Oilers' McDavid upset in fastest skater competition

The fastest skater in the National Hockey League is no longer Connor McDavid.

The Edmonton Oilers captain was upset in the Skills Competition at NHL All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas, finishing in a surprising fourth place. Had McDavid won, he would have broken the all-time record he shares with Mike Gartner, for number of fastest skater competitions won.

McDavid has won this competition three times before, but lost to Mathew Barzal of the New York Islanders in 2020. His official time was 13.69 seconds, which was the slowest time he has ever put up in the competition.

The winner of the competition was Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues, with a time of 13.55 seconds. Adrian Kempe (Los Angeles Kings) and Chris Kreider (New York Rangers) finished second and third respectively.