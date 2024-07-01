Oilers sign AHL goaltender Collin Delia to one-year deal

The Edmonton Oilers have added another piece to their goaltending pipeline for the upcoming season.

After a busy morning across the league, the Oilers announced that they had signed 30-year-old AHL goaltender Collin Delia to a one-year, two-way contract that carries a cap hit of $775,000 at the NHL level.

HEY THERE DELIA 👊 The #Oilers have signed goaltender Collin Delia to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 at the @NHL level.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/LLKhyzc17Z — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 1, 2024

Delia has only appeared in 52 NHL games in his career and has spent the majority of his time playing in the AHL. He signed on with the Chicago Blackhawks as an undrafted player back in 2017-18 and most recently played in the Winnipeg Jets organization with the Manitoba Moose in the AHL.

In 32 games with the Moose last season, Delia had a record of 11-19-1 and a .872 save percentage. Those are not encouraging numbers for a 30-year-old goalie in the AHL, but Delia will not be expected to do much for the Oilers in the big picture.

He will most likely serve as a backup goalie for the Bakersfield Condors next season as Oilers goaltending prospect Olivier Rodrigue makes the jump as the organization’s de-facto AHL starter. In the event of an injury to one of Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard, Rodrigue will probably be the call-up while Delia will fill in at the AHL level.

In a way, signing Delia is effectively the Oilers’ way of replacing Jack Campbell, who was bought out yesterday and subsequently signed to a new contract by the Detroit Red Wings earlier today.

There is very little chance that Delia sees NHL action with the Oilers next season.