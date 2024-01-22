It’s official: Oilers sign Corey Perry to cheap one-year contract

While it was far from being a secret at this point, the Edmonton Oilers officially announced they’ve signed free agent forward Corey Perry on Monday.

According to a statement from the Oilers, Perry, 38, agreed to terms on a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 plus performance bonuses.

The team also revealed that Perry, who has worn No. 10 and No. 94 in stints with the Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Chicago Blackhawks, will wear the jersey number 90 with Edmonton.

The #Oilers have signed forward Corey Perry to a one-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775K plus performance bonuses. Perry will wear number 90.

Perry started the season playing for the Blackhawks, scoring 12 points in 16 games before his contract was terminated for an “unknown incident” back in November.

With that said, the organization did confirm that the matter involving the two-time Olympic Gold medalist was not illegal.

This is the second time in three seasons that the Oilers have taken advantage of a player becoming available due to a terminated contract. In 2022, the team signed Evander Kane to a cheap deal after the San Jose Sharks let him go.

Perry, alongside Oilers GM Ken Holland, will speak with members of the media following today’s 11 am practice.

If the veteran winger is not ready to suit up for Edmonton’s Tuesday game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, he could possibly make his debut on Thursday when the Oilers host the Blackhawks.