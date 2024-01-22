Oilers unveil three new specialty logos for this season

The Edmonton Oilers, who celebrated Pride over the weekend, unveiled three new cultural celebration game logos on Monday.

Beginning with the upcoming Lunar New Year Game on February 13, emblems for the Celebrating Black History Game on February 21, and South Asian Celebration Game on March 21 were also revealed.

Building off the success of the emblem used for the Indigenous Celebration Game on November 13, all of the team’s specialty logos have been made in collaboration with local designers and feature unique elements reflective of their respective themes.

For example, the Lunar New Year emblem features the image of a dragon.

“The year 2024, recognized as the Year of the Dragon in the Lunar New Year calendar, symbolizes traits like courage, intelligence, enthusiasm, and confidence,” Pete Nguyen, the Oilers’ Lunar New Year logo designer, said in a statement. “Reflecting these attributes, the dragon is prominently and boldly depicted in the center of the design, embodying the spirit with which we and the team intend to approach the year.”

“We are proud to unveil the remainder of this season’s specialty logos today representing the diverse and vibrant communities being celebrated at our Oilers Cultural Celebration Games,” said Stew MacDonald, president of OEG Sports and Entertainment. “We were honoured to collaborate with local designers to create authentic logos that represent the rich culture, history and traditions of four communities that make up a significant part of the fabric of Oil Country.”

While they won’t be worn on the ice, each logo will be featured on specialty Oilers jerseys and other limited-edition merchandise available for purchase at the ICE District Authentics Oilers Team Store in ICE District Plaza or online here.

A portion of proceeds from the sale of these items will be directed to community organizations as selected by the designer of each collection.