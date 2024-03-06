Oilers shock Bruins with thrilling comeback win in OT

Leon Draisaitl tied the game in the dying minutes and then netted the OT winner as the Edmonton Oilers shocked the Boston Bruins on home ice. The team now owns a five-game winning streak.

It was anybody’s game heading into the third period, with both goaltenders not allowing a single goal through the first 40 minutes. Paval Zacha opened the scoring in the third period on a long-range one-timer and it was almost the difference.

With the clock ticking down, during a furious rush with Skinner pulled, Draisaitl tied up the game to force OT.

EDM BOS G60. March 5, 2024. Leon Draisaitl goal. 1-1. 🎥: Sportsnet | NHL pic.twitter.com/Sl9Oua2q6r — Nation Network Media (@NationNMedia) March 6, 2024

With a new lease on life, the Oilers then capitalized on the momentum in OT with Draisaitl wiring home a one-timer off a pass from Connor McDavid.

It was a game that showcased Edmonton’s commitment to stick with the game even if they weren’t getting immediate results.

“It’s a sign of maturity in our group,” Draisaitl told reporters after the game. “It’s a tough building to play in, so I thought we stuck with it, stayed patient, and it was very mature.”

CONNOR TO LEON FOR THE W! 💥 After tying the game late, the @EdmontonOilers grab the full 2 points thanks to their @SUBWAYCanada OT winner. pic.twitter.com/bOkdizi8eR — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 6, 2024

It was almost all for nothing. Right before the tying goal the Bruins had a very good look at the empty net, which would have put the game away. Luckily, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins got back in time and disrupted Danton Heinen enough to miss the net.

“The game is over there for sure,” Mattias Janmark said of the Bruins almost scoring on the empty net. “That’s the kind of effort we need and I feel like everyone is bringing it.”

ryan nugent-backcheckins is back at it again. pic.twitter.com/mdomCNWymP — zach (@zjlaing) March 6, 2024

Stuart Skinner had several fantastic saves during the game that kept the Oilers in the game, including one highlight-reel diving save to deny Bruins’ captain Brad Marchand in the first period.

STUART SKINNER 😱 HOW DID HE SAVE THIS?! pic.twitter.com/HiTfPYSb5L — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 6, 2024

Both teams were dedicated to playing a very conservative game between the lines. Neither the Oilers nor the Bruins were allowing either team much space out on the ice.

“It’s one of the best teams out there and I think we showed our team that we can play against the best teams,” Vincent Desharnais told the media.

Leon Draisaitl didn’t mind the tight-checking style of play, showing off his hitting ability against Marchand in the second period.

Marchand takes a seat thanks to Draisaitl. 💥 pic.twitter.com/Csd65Lh7FZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 6, 2024

Edmonton’s record improves to 38-20-2 as they continue to create separation over the Vegas Golden Knights, holding a five-point lead for second in the Pacific Division.

The team will now travel to Ohio for a date with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night.