"Crowd is awesome": Evan Bouchard loves passion that Oilers fans bring

The Edmonton Oilers are embarking on one of their longest homestands of the season tonight and defenceman Evan Bouchard can’t wait.

After what has been a hectic few weeks with plenty of travelling and not a lot of time spent playing in Edmonton, the team will now play five straight on home ice. Their record at Rogers Place this season is a sparkling 17-6-1 and the team has won eight straight at home.

Bouchard told media after today’s morning skate that he loves playing in front of Oilers fans.

“The crowd is awesome,” said Bouchard. “Every game, whether it’s a Monday or Saturday, afternoon game or not, they are always showing up, getting us going and it helps big time.”

"We've got to find a way to keep rolling." Evan Bouchard, who has 3 goals & 9 points in his last 4 games, speaks ahead of #Oilers vs. Bruins as the team goes for three straight victories.@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/BVAhUQLeyr — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 21, 2024

Bouchard has been one of the hottest players in the lineup of late, picking up three goals and nine points in his last four games. His 14 goals are tied for second among NHL defencemen, one behind Calgary Flames defender MacKenzie Weegar.

The Oilers have set all kinds of franchise records this season. They smashed their previous longest winnings streak of nine games with a 16-game heater recently and also set a record for the longest road winning streak in franchise history with nine straight.

Now, the team has a chance to complete the trifecta, as they can tie the franchise record for longest home winning streak with a victory tonight.

“It’s great, to be part of a team that makes history obviously feels good, something you’re going to remember for a while and we’re just looking to keep that going,” said Bouchard.

Tonight is sure to be a loud one from the home crowd as the Bruins, being an original six franchise, are sure to draw plenty of opposing fans into the stadium. If the prior game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is any indication, this one is sure to have a playoff-esque atmosphere.