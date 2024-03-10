Oilers scratching trade addition Carrick against Penguins

The Edmonton Oilers have opted to scratch new trade addition Sam Carrick against the Pittsburgh Penguins this morning.

After playing just two games with the Oilers since being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks last week, Carrick will be watching today’s game from the press box. Edmonton head coach Kris Knoblauch has opted to plug in Derek Ryan, who sat out yesterday’s bizarre game against the Buffalo Sabres, to take his spot.

That is despite Carrick dropping the gloves in his Oilers debut.

Tony Brar with Oilers TV had the first report.

Sam Carrick will be coming out of the lineup. Derek Ryan will be the fourth-line centre today vs. PIT. #Oilers — Tony Brar 🚀 (@TonyBrarOTV) March 10, 2024

Other than that, it doesn’t appear the Oilers will mix up their forward lines all that much. Ryan will play in Carrick’s spot alongside Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown, while Adam Henrique looks to continue playing as the team’s third-line centre with Corey Perry and Evander Kane on his wings.

The new-look second line, which scored both Oilers goals yesterday, will also stay together, with Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele flanking Leon Draisaitl. The first line, which had a rare off-game in Buffalo, will remain Connor McDavid with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman.

The defensive pairings will remain static as well. Calvin Pickard, who is coming off a difficult outing against the Columbus Blue Jackets, will look for his second win of the season against the Penguins.

Troy Stecher, also acquired by the Oilers last week, is with the team but will not play today either.

It’s an early game today, with puck drop at 11 am MT.