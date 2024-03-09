SportsHockeyOilers

Crazy finish between Oilers and Sabres has fans in complete disbelief

Colton Pankiw
Mar 9 2024, 9:35 pm
Today’s game between the Edmonton Oilers and Buffalo Sabres had one of the most bizarre finishes you’ll ever see.

With the game tied at two apiece in overtime, it appeared that the Sabres were walking away with two points after Owen Power beat Stuart Skinner’s glove side.

This appeared to be a good goal for everyone watching in the building and on television. Both teams also believed so as they headed down their respective tunnels in what appeared to be the end of the game. However, after a quick commercial break, the referees remained on the ice and confirmed that the play was offside.

“That was bizarre,” Leon Draisaitl told reporters afterward. “We had lots of guys that were pretty close to being in the shower. It was different, for sure.”

With just 21 seconds remaining at the time Power was believed to have scored, the overtime frame came to an end with the two sides remaining tied. In the end, the Sabres were still able to have the last laugh, as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins was denied on the final shootout attempt of the game.

“Everyone was getting their gear off, and that’s what the delay was,” head coach Kris Knoblauch explained. “It gave us an opportunity to get that extra point, but unfortunately we didn’t.”

While the Oilers aren’t happy with the results, many fans tuning into the game were amused by the strange situation.

Some fans even switched channels on TV and missed the actual ending.

I flipped over to the 3/4 game at the Brier. Saw it on Twitter only to tune back to see Nuge miss for the second loss. 🤣

— The Avro Arrow 🇨🇦 (@yegbanya) March 9, 2024

Other fans expressed their frustration with goals being called back on offside plays that seemingly no one can pick up in real-time.

 

With the loss, the Oilers’ record falls to 38-21-3. They’ll be back in action tomorrow against the Pittsburgh Penguins, with puck drop set for 11:00 am MT.

+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers
