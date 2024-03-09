Oilers lose twice in bizarre finish in Buffalo

The Edmonton Oilers lost two times in a single game after a truly bizarre finish in Buffalo.

After Sabres’ defenceman Owen Power seemingly won the game in the dying seconds of OT, both teams left the ice as if the game was over. However, after a short break, the officials went to the war room to review the goal and eventually called it back for being offside.

“It was bizarre,” Leon Draisaitl told reporters after the game. “We had lots of guys who were pretty close to being in the showers, so it was different for sure.

Both teams skated back onto the ice as confused as ever and the hometown Sabres crowd was incensed that the win was taken away. Unfortunately, the Oilers couldn’t take advantage of their extra life, falling 3-2 in a shootout.

Owen Power's OT buzzer beater is called back due to an offside review 😲 pic.twitter.com/B1dYrFoUDO — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 9, 2024

It was a very weird way to lose, as the team suffered the sting of defeat twice in a single game. The scene of Oilers’ goaltender Stuart Skinner coming back onto the ice after the call was bizarre, to say the least.

The Oilers return to the ice with a second life. pic.twitter.com/dYGccwUW8I — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 9, 2024

Though the team couldn’t pick up the extra point, there was still something to cheer about. Ryan McLeod entered the NHL record books, opening the scoring in the first minute of the game.

It was the third time this season that McLeod scored in the opening 30 seconds of the game, something that only six players in NHL history have accomplished. The last player to do that was Jordan Eberle, with the Oilers as well, back in the 2011-12 season.

The other four players he joins are Jeremy Roenick, Jean Ratelle, Rick Martin, and Bill Goldsworthy.

For the third time this season, Ryan McLeod scored within the opening 30 seconds of a game for the @EdmontonOilers. 📺: @Sportsnet#NHLStats: https://t.co/gZOyhQc1B2 pic.twitter.com/rfHofcSKpi — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 9, 2024

The Oilers held a 2-0 lead at one point in this one, but they could not fend off the Sabres, who fought back to tie things in the third period to force OT. After Powers’ game-winner was called back, the game progressed to a shootout.

Draisaitl was the lone Oilers shootout scorer, but it wasn’t enough as the Sabres beat Skinner on two of their three shots.

“It’s frustrating for sure,” Warren Foegele told reporters. “Frustrating when you have that lead and you don’t come out with the win.”

Edmonton’s record now drops to 38-21-3 on the year. They sit 10 points back of the Vancouver Canucks for first in the division and grow their lead to four points over the third-place LA Kings.

Connor McDavid and the rest of the Oilers will get a chance for redemption tomorrow in another matinee game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Puck drop is set for 11 am MT.