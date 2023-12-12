Oilers have high-ranking scouts watching the Predators: report

The Nashville Predators have joined the list of teams that the Edmonton Oilers are apparently scouting heavily.

Despite the Oilers being on a seven-game winning streak, it is no secret that Edmonton GM Ken Holland would like to upgrade his goaltending to give Stuart Skinner a bit of a break between the pipes. Calvin Pickard has looked serviceable in his two starts so far with the Oilers, but there is no guarantee that he will keep it up.

Veteran goaltender Jack Campbell is the easiest solution, but he hasn’t looked great playing in the AHL.

Rumours about potential trade targets started to swirl around the Oilers last month, with reports coming out that the team was scouting both the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Now, new reports have suggested that Oilers assistant GM and director of pro scouting Brad Holland has been watching the Predators. According to The Athletic’s Arpon Basu, Holland was in attendance at Sunday’s game between the Canadiens and Predators.

Oilers assistant GM Brad Holland is among the scouts in attendance at the Canadiens-Predators game this evening. — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) December 10, 2023

This isn’t evidence alone that the Oilers were specifically watching the Predators. Who’s to say that this wasn’t a continuation of their Canadiens scouting? Well, on Monday night’s edition of OilersNow with Bob Stauffer, the veteran radio host said that Holland was in attendance for Nashville’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday as well.

“I talked to Brad… I’m pretty sure he was at the Nashville-Leaf game on Saturday and then in Montreal [on Sunday night],” said Stauffer.

The Predators are an interesting team for the Oilers to be scouting. The team had reported interest in acquiring Juuse Saros from Nashville earlier in the season. The Finnish goaltender has several strong seasons on his resume but has struggled so far this year.

Nashville is also home to former Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie, who recently asked for a trade. Though he was a popular teammate in Edmonton, his high cap hit and offensive style of play may not be the greatest fit for the Oilers right now.

Another potential player the Oilers could have an interest in is defenceman Dante Fabbro. The 25-year-old might be available and would be an upgrade on Edmonton’s right-defence.

Edmonton will have to act quickly if they want to get a trade done before the holiday season. The NHL roster freeze is set to come into effect on December 20 and run until December 27.