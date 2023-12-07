Ex-Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie weighs in on Predators drama

The drama surrounding ex-Oilers defenceman Tyson Barrie’s request to be traded from the Nashville Predators has added another layer.

After Predators GM Barry Trotz voiced his unhappiness about the trade request going public on a local Nashville radio station earlier this week, Barrie addressed the situation with the media following practice on Thursday morning.

According to NHL.com’s Robby Stanley, the veteran defender seemed uncomfortable answering questions but did provide a thorough account of the situation from his perspective.

“I’m in the stands so it doesn’t really feel like a great fit,” Barrie reportedly told Stanley. “My goal is to be playing hockey. Whether that’s here or elsewhere is up for the powers that be to decide.”

Barrie has not had nearly the amount of success in Nashville as he did playing for the Oilers over the previous three seasons. Through the first 23 games of the season, Barrie has yet to score a goal for the Predators and is not getting time on the team’s top power-play unit, a role in which he thrived with Edmonton.

This poor start to the season recently resulted in the Preds scratching Barrie in back-to-back games earlier this month. This type of development could easily sour the relationship between a player and coach, but Stanley reports that Barrie isn’t looking at it that way.

“We both have respect for each other as people and human beings,” Barrie reportedly said. “It was never contentious. We maybe didn’t see eye-to-eye on some of the X’s and O’s but nothing crazy.”

If the Predators decide to move on from Barrie, there will be teams interested. Though it appears both the Oilers and Barrie enjoyed their time together, an Edmonton reunion seems unlikely due to cap restraints and Evan Bouchard’s emergence as the team’s new power-play quarterback.

Elliotte Friedman did mention on Thursday’s edition of the Jeff Marek Show that the New Jersey Devils could be a suitor as they recently lost offensive defenceman Dougie Hamilton to an injury and have no timetable for his return.

No matter where he goes, Oilers fans will be watching the former fan favourite with plenty of interest.