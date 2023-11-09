Oilers could have trade interest in Juuse Saros: report

Another day, another report about the Edmonton Oilers’ search for a new goalie.

The team is preparing for their first game of the post-Jack Campbell era in San Jose tonight. Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard will be with the Oilers; however, who gets the start has not yet been confirmed.

This doesn’t appear to be the long-term plan for Edmonton. In the latest edition of Elliotte Friedman’s 32 Thoughts column, the NHL insider wrote that the team is scouring the goaltender market and has shown interest in a few NHL goalies.

“I do think they are contemplating things, looking at several options,” wrote Friedman. “There’ve been reports of Jordan Binnington, but unless the Blues are giving up on the season, they need to replace him and won’t be taking Campbell.”

Those reports about Binnington surfaced on Tuesday night after Edmonton radio host Reid Wilkins mentioned there were whispers of the team kicking tires on the St. Louis Blues goaltender.

He goes on to say that the team has also talked to the Montreal Canadiens about veteran goaltender Jake Allen, who is off to a pretty great start to the season.

The real interesting part of Friedman’s reporting came at the end of the thought, where he mentioned that the Oilers should and could have serious interest in acquiring Juuse Saros from the Nashville Predators.

“Watching Juuse Saros almost single-handedly beat the Flames on Tuesday reminds me that he’s the true prize,” wrote Friedman. “In addition to any return, it might cost the team an 18-wheeler full of Alberta crude and media-meal perogies.”

Saros would be a game-changer for the Oilers. The 28-year-old Finnish goaltender has been among the best in the league over the past few seasons and is continuing that strong play this season behind a rather mediocre Predators team.

Friedman isn’t wrong about the asking price probably being huge. It’s been previously reported that Nashville GM Barry Trotz would prefer signing Saros to a long-term contract and that the team could maybe be more open to moving top goalie prospect Yaroslav Askarov instead.

Ryan Rishaug on “Got Yer Back!” podcast suggested trying to acquire Askarov from Nashville who has great numbers in the AHL, LeBrun says it would be too risky for the Oilers, hasn’t proven he can do it at the NHL level yet even though he’s been great in the minors. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 8, 2023

However, if someone as connected to the industry as Friedman is contemplating Saros’ availability, it’s a rumour that can’t be taken lightly.

The ask will be high, but the Oilers are as desperate as they’ve ever been in the Connor McDavid era. The team cannot sit back and miss the playoffs with both McDavid and Draisaitl so close to their contracts ending.

At this point, draft picks and prospects of all levels should be on the table. Finding a new home for Campbell’s $5 million cap hit should also take top priority.

It’s a bit early for trade rumours to be this fierce, with the NHL trade deadline still about four months away, but desperate times call for desperate measures.