5 Oilers prospects who are likely to see NHL action this season

The 2023-24 season is right around the corner, and Edmonton Oilers fans couldn’t be more excited. While they have been able to watch a good team in recent years, thanks to the brilliance of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, this next season feels like one where they have a real shot at winning the Stanley Cup.

Though they didn’t make many changes this offseason, they were able to add to an already lethal forward group with the free-agent signing of Connor Brown. As talented as the Oilers are, however, they will need some youth to step up, not only to fill some holes in the roster but also to provide depth in case of injury. Thankfully, they have some solid young pieces in the organization who are capable of doing so, led by these five, who are likely to see some NHL time this coming season.

Dylan Holloway

If things go well, Dylan Holloway won’t just see game action with the Oilers this season but will remain with them for the entirety of it. The 21-year-old is one of the organization’s most exciting young players and could be in store for a big season.

Holloway began last season with the Oilers but was sent down to the AHL after registering just three goals and nine points in 51 games with limited ice time. Now a year older and more accustomed to the professional game, management is counting on him to step up and lock down a top-nine role with this team out of training camp.

Raphael Lavoie

Raphael Lavoie resurrected his career this past season in the AHL. The 22-year-old had always gotten by thanks to his extraordinary natural ability but quickly learned that a hard work ethic is needed at the pro level. After a disappointing 2021-22 campaign, he bounced back this past season with 25 goals and 45 points in 61 games. Those numbers are extremely impressive, given that he had just three points through his first 13 games.

What Lavoie also learned to do this past season was use his massive 6-foot-4, 196-pound frame to his advantage, resulting in him winning many more puck battles than in past years. Suddenly, he has gone from looking like a failed experiment to a player who could earn a roster spot out of training camp.

Xavier Bourgault

Xavier Bourgault’s rookie season in the AHL was an odd one. While he didn’t put up the numbers fans were hoping for with 13 goals and 34 points in 62 games, he displayed a defensive ability few knew he had to his game and was a big contributor on the penalty kill for the Bakersfield Condors.

Given the depth of this current Oilers team and the fact that there is no need to rush Bourgault at just 20 years old, it is hard to see him cracking the roster out of training camp. That said, if he tears it up from an offensive standpoint early on, or the Oilers suffer from injuries, he should be among the first options to be called up.

Markus Niemelainen

Many thought that after an impressive 20-game stint with the Oilers during the 2021-22 campaign, Markus Niemelainen would be an NHL regular this past season. That didn’t happen, as he wound up playing in just 23 games compared to 30 in the AHL.

What hurts Niemelainen is that he plays a very similar style to Vincent Desharnais, whom head coach Jay Woodcroft is a big fan of. Given that Niemelainen is waiver-exempt, he doesn’t have a very good shot at making the Oilers out of training camp. That said, he will likely be their first call-up if an injury occurs to their back end.

Phil Kemp

Another defenceman with the Condors who could see some NHL action this coming season is Phil Kemp. Like Niemelainen, he doesn’t boast a ton of offensive skill, as displayed by his 21 points in 71 games this past season. What he lacks in offence, however, he makes up for with his strong defensive play.

Though Niemelainen is likely their strongest defensive option outside of the NHL at this point, Kemp may have the upper hand in a call-up, given that he is a right-handed shot. The Oilers currently only have three right-hand shot options expected to make the team on their back end this season, meaning Kemp may be the man to step in and fill in for them if one struggles or gets hurt.

Tyler Tullio

Tyler Tullio’s 13 goals and 26 points in 63 games with the Condors in his rookie season weren’t what fans were hoping for, but with his talent level, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him improve his scoring touch in year two. The 21-year-old remains one of the organization’s best prospects up front and could be given an opportunity with the Oilers at some point this season.

While Tullio isn’t as far up on the depth chart as Bourgault, he could put himself in the conversation of a call-up with an impressive start to the season with the Condors. He is still young, and the Oilers can afford to be patient, but it wouldn’t hurt to allow him to get in a few games with the big club to see how he fares.