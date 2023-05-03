Oilers rookie goalie Stuart Skinner named Calder Trophy finalist

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner has been recognized for his outstanding rookie season.

Skinner was named as one of three finalists for the Calder Trophy, given annually to the NHL’s top rookie. He’s up against Seattle Kraken centre Matty Beniers and Buffalo Sabres defenceman Owen Power, who were also named finalists today.

Members of the Professional Hockey Writers Association voted on the award before the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The winner will be announced June 26 at the NHL Awards in Nashville.

If Skinner were to win the Calder Trophy, he would become the first Oiler ever to do so.

Skinner, who appeared in 14 career games prior to this season, still qualified as a rookie in 2022-23, where he took over the starting job in Edmonton. The 24-year-old netminder posted a 29-14-5 record, with a .914 save percentage in 50 appearances. Skinner’s 29 wins not only ranked first among all rookie goaltenders in the NHL this season, it broke Grant Fuhr’s Oilers rookie record set in 1982.