Fans can’t wait for the Edmonton Oilers to hit the ice tonight in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche, and thousands are expected in the ICE District for the big game.

Tickets for the Oilers road game watch party are dwindling by the hour, with the team being close to closing out approximately 8,000 tickets for the lower bowl of Rogers Place Arena.

Each ticket costs $5 and proceeds from the watch parties go to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation.

If you didn’t nab tickets to watch the game in Rogers Place but still want to enjoy the game surrounded by tons of fans, you’re still in luck.

The Ford Tailgate Party in ICE District Plaza is open for tonight’s game serving up hot food, cold beverages, live entertainment, and the game with sound on the giant screen. Gates open at 4 pm.

We’re told that upwards of 5,000 people can fit into the plaza for the tailgate party and we are sure it’s going to be quite the crowd for tonight’s game.

Game 1 of the Oilers vs. Avalanche series goes tonight in Denver with puck drop set for 6 pm MT.