Edmonton Mayor Sohi expects Oilers fans to show Kadri "warm welcome"

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi has full confidence in his citizens being courteous hosts for the Oilers’ upcoming playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche.

“I have been so impressed with the way Oilers fans have so much fun and show respect even for those who are rooting for rival teams,” Sohi said in a video released today.

I am so looking forward to round three of the @NHL playoffs, and am confident that all of #YEG will show the @Avalanche hospitality throughout the series. Best of luck to the @edmontonoilers tonight – I know they won’t need it. DJ, cue up La Bamba! 💙🧡 #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/uWA0l1TiL4 — Amarjeet Sohi (@AmarjeetSohiYEG) May 31, 2022

“We will continue to celebrate and bring home the Cup,” Sohi continued. “Hockey unites and it builds a wonderful sense of community among the fans everywhere.”

Sohi, who has served as Edmonton mayor since October 2021, then turned the conversation to Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who was the target of numerous racist messages on social media during his team’s matchup against the St. Louis Blues.

“As you might have heard, during the last playoff series, Colorado Avalanche player Nazem Kadri and his family faced racist attacks,” Sohi added. “Such behaviour is completely unacceptable. So Edmonton, let’s show Nazem and the rest of Avs a warm welcome to Edmonton and prove that we can be fiercely competitive while still being respectful at the same time. Go Oilers, Go!”

Sohi had previously told CBC about the racism he’d experienced as a secular Sikh who was born in India before emigrating to Canada in the 1980s.

“Obviously, [the bullying] had to do something with my skin colour,” Sohi told CBC last November.

Kadri, meanwhile, is of Lebanese descent and is a practicing Muslim.

Game 1 of the series between the Oilers and the Avalanche goes tonight at 6 pm MT.