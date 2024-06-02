"Feed off it": Oilers want to reward fans in potential series-clincher

The Edmonton Oilers have the opportunity to reward their fanbase tonight with a berth to the Stanley Cup Final.

It has been a long road back to this point for the organization and its fans. A win tonight would mark the first time the Oilers would play for the Stanley Cup in 18 years. Those seasons in between have been some of the most painful that NHL fans could endure, including a decade-long absence of playoff hockey in Edmonton.

Now, with the Stanley Cup Final finally back in sight for this team, they are expecting a rabid hometown crowd to help aid them along in this crucial Game 6 against the Dallas Stars.

“They’re always bringing lots of energy, I’m sure they’ll be excited tonight,” Connor McDavid said of the Oilers faithful. “You can definitely feed off it, definitely brings good energy.”

"It feels like any other day." McDavid on preparing for tonight's Western Conference Final Game 6.

The crowd reached a fever pitch in the last game the team played on home ice, chanting “We want the Cup” in the final minute of a succinct 5-2 victory in Game 4. That was to tie up the series a 2-2 and the implications of tonight’s game are expected to make the crowd that much louder.

It’s a moment that isn’t lost on the Oilers. They know how much this team and fanbase have been through over the past few decades. It’s an opportunity to reward not only themselves but the fans that have been behind them every step of the way.

“We love playing in front of our fans,” McDavid added. “We’re excited for the opportunity to hopefully bring them a little joy.”

Darnell Nurse also recognizes the moment and understands the excitement surrounding tonight’s game. Yet, the focus for him is to keep things as quiet as possible, no matter the stakes.

“It’s a team that has gone through a lot of disappointment over the last few decades,” Nurse told reporters this morning. “It’s cool to be at the point that we’re at right now in the Western Conference Finals and competing very late in the season.

“There’s a lot that goes on externally and, for us, it’s just worry[ing] about coming out here and playing the game.”

"We've just been focused on the process of it & trying to play our game." Nurse speaks after morning skate as the #Oilers host Dallas tonight.

The Oilers could be making one minor change to their lineup tonight but will otherwise be running a very similar lineup to the one we saw take home a pair of victories in Game 4 and 5.

It could be a night to remember in the Alberta capital and it all gets started with a 6 pm MT puck drop.