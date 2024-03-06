Oilers reveal jersey numbers for new trade additions

The Edmonton Oilers have revealed the numbers their two newest trade additions will wear on their jersey when they hit the ice.

Edmonton kickstarted their trade deadline festivities a few days early, swinging a deal with the Anaheim Ducks this morning to acquire Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick in exchange for a package that included the team’s 2024 first-round pick.

Both of those players are expected to meet the team in time for practice in Columbus tomorrow, which also means they are likely to make their Oilers debut against the Blue Jackets that same night.

It was revealed by the team that Henrique will don the #19 sweater, as his previous #14 is already being used by Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm, while Carrick will suit up in a #39 jersey, which is the same number he was using in Anaheim.

NEW NUMBERS 🤩 Henrique will wear #19 & Carrick will wear #39 for the #Oilers. https://t.co/ug6cTLZ8bJ — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 6, 2024

Henrique joins a long list of Oilers to wear the #19 on his back. The latest Edmonton player to wear that number was Devin Shore, who wore it for the second half of last season after being forced to change from his previous #14 due to the team acquiring Ekholm. Before Shore, the number was worn for several seasons by goaltender Mikko Koskinen.

He will be the 22nd player in franchise history to use this number.

The #39 sweater that will be worn by Carrick is a bit more rare in Oilers history. The last player to skate with that number for Edmonton was Alex Chaisson, who wore it from 2019 to 2021. The most famous #39 in Oilers history is Doug Weight, who was inducted into the Oilers Hall of Fame earlier this season.

Carrick will be more unique than Henrique, becoming just the sixth Oilers player to suit up in a #39 uniform.

Edmonton still might not be quite done making moves before the deadline. If Oilers GM Ken Holland can pull off another before Friday’s 1 pm MT deadline, there will be another player in need of a new number.