Oilers fans have mixed reactions to Henrique trade

The Edmonton Oilers made their first splash ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks.

This wound up being a three-team deal, with the Tampa Bay Lightning retaining 50% of Henrique’s deal. The Ducks, meanwhile, will retain 50% of Carrick’s. The Oilers parted ways with their 2024 first-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2025.

Henrique, who has 18 goals and 42 points through 60 games this season, is expected to help increase the Oilers’ depth scoring. Carrick likely slots in on the fourth line, where he brings size and a physical presence.

While it doesn’t seem anyone is upset with the move, there are some who feel the deal was underwhelming. Others, however, seem to think Oilers general manager Ken Holland made the right decision.

This move may not be the last that the Oilers make ahead of the March 8 trade deadline. Holland told reporters today that he is still hoping to add a defenceman to his roster, though he gave no hints as to who that may be. As for Henrique and Carrick, their first opportunity to dawn Oilers colours may come tomorrow night in a road game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets.