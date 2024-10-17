Iconic Oilers reporter Gene Principe shows off modelling chops

When it comes to covering the Edmonton Oilers, there may be no more beloved reporter than Gene Principe.

The veteran Sportsnet reporter has been covering the Oilers for the better part of two decades and has endeared himself to fans through the use of zany puns and elaborate on-air shenanigans.

Principe has done everything from a one-to-one recreation of a Godfather scene to shovelling snow off the roof of a nearby building before games. Yet, he has once again added another skill into his repertoire: modelling.

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but Principe stunned in his first-ever modelling shoot as he showed off merchandise for the popular hockey-focused podcast What Chaos earlier today.

Gene Principe for What Chaos! x Dishin Our first apparel drop now available: https://t.co/R3BkkJJWsK pic.twitter.com/FWYFbf4BSM — What Chaos! (@WhatChaosShow) October 17, 2024

Principe already had the honour of being one of the best-dressed members of the Edmonton media, but it seems as though he wanted to show that it isn’t just formal wear that he can pull off. This photo shoot definitively shows that the veteran reporter can look just as good off the job as he does on it.

Reaction from fans and other members of the media supports that notion.

This goes insanely hard — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) October 17, 2024

this is amazing — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) October 17, 2024

I mean, WELL done. — Cam / NoSleeves (@NoSleevesGaming) October 17, 2024

Getting the goat for your first ever drop is incredible work — Ryan Nutzenberger (@ryan_nutz) October 17, 2024

I’ve never seen a more beautiful model — hockey stan (@biasedoilerfan) October 17, 2024

Gene! Of course! No other supermodel would do. Pink hat is 🤌🔥 — HabsRenaissance (@HabEnthusiast) October 17, 2024

Gene is a fucking ICON — Ray Sarlo (@raysarlo) October 17, 2024

We’ll have to wait and see if this is only the beginning of a new side gig for Principe, but if early returns are any indication, the demand for more Gene-modeled clothing is in high demand.

You could say that Principe showed off his good genes while wearing a new pair of jeans.