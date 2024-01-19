Gourde given multi-game suspension for hit on Oilers' Ekholm

Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde has been suspended two games for his hit on Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mattias Ekholm.

Seattle’s Yanni Gourde has been suspended for two games for charging Edmonton’s Mattias Ekholm. https://t.co/OCWbEHo4fx — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) January 19, 2024



Gourde, who became frustrated late in last night’s 4-2 loss to the Oilers, came flying into the offensive zone and drilled Ekholm with a hard hit. Not only did the 32-year-old appear to leave his feet, but he also never broke stride, making it a rather easy decision for the referees to give him a five-minute major for what they deemed as charging.

yanni gourde’s night is done for this hit on mattias ekholm. pic.twitter.com/Q4VPgH45rq — zach (@zjlaing) January 19, 2024



Ekholm was able to stay in the game and isn’t expected to miss any time. That said, the veteran defenceman wasn’t very happy with the hit, as he seemed to think it was extremely unnecessary.

“I didn’t love the hit, personally,” Ekholm said. “I thought he jumped way too high. I don’t think you should ever jump for a hit, and I think he jumped right at my face. I think I was just the recipient of it, more than anything.”

With the ruling, Gourde will miss the Kraken’s upcoming games versus the Toronto Maple Leafs (January 21) and the Chicago Blackhawks (January 24). It is a tough blow for a team that has done a great job getting themselves back into the playoff picture as of late.

As for the Oilers, last night’s win marked their 12th in a row. Thanks to their outstanding run, they have surpassed the LA Kings in the standings and are sitting third in the Pacific Division. They trail the second-place Vegas Golden Knights by just six points while holding four games in hand. They’ll look to chip away at that point deficit tomorrow night as they are set to take on the Calgary Flames.